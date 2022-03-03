Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

United Sikhs seeks Ukraine visa to help stranded Indians

United Sikhs volunteers in Poland, Romania and Hungary have already reached there and have set up base camps, says a volunteer
United Sikh on Wednesday met Ukrainian ambassador Igor Polikha and asked him to grant them visas to help stranded Indians in the war-ridden country.
Published on Mar 03, 2022 01:05 AM IST
ByAsian News International

New Delhi : United Sikhs on Wednesday met Ukrainian ambassador Igor Polikha and asked him to grant them visas to help stranded Indians in the war-ridden country.

Verenderjeet Singh, a volunteer of United Sikh said, “Our volunteers in Poland, Romania and Hungary have already reached there and have set up base camps. We want to work in Ukraine to help students stuck there.”

United Sikhs is a civil and human rights, humanitarian aid non-profit organisation, which is also a United Nations-affiliated group.

Singh said the Ukrainian envoy gave them a list of requirements for humanitarian aid. “We met Ukrainian ambassador Igor Polikha. He told us that Ukraine has some requirements such as medicines, ambulances, besides other things. We are trying to provide these as soon as possible,” said the volunteer.

