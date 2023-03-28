Units in mixed land use areas to get 5-yr extension: Ludhiana MLA Sidhu

With the deadline to shift industrial units situated in mixed land use areas in Ludhiana to end in six months, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Atam Nagar constituency Kulwant Singh Sidhu on Tuesday assured the industry that the deadline will be extended by another five years and a notification in this regard will be issued by the state government very soon.

Sewing machine factory workers at work in a manufacturing unit at Gill road in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT photo)

The current deadline to shift industrial units is September 18.

MLA Sidhu, when contacted, said he had taken up the issue with the vidhan sabha speaker and a notification is expected in a couple of days.

“They will be given a five-year extension during which these will be shifted to focal point areas and on the condition that no further extension will be given,” said Sidhu.

The issue of the extension of deadline was raised during a meeting of the executive committee of the Chamber of Commercial and Industrial Undertaking (CICU) in which CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja also demanded a separate focal point for these units.

There are thousands of units located in 72 mixed land use areas in the city, including Janta Nagar, Shimlapuri, Chet Nagar, Ram Nagar, Dashmesh Nagar, Partap Nagar and New Janta Nagar, where owners run the units without employing any workers.

“These units came up before the master plan of Ludhiana was made. We have demanded that the deadline be extended by at least another ten years and a separate focal point be designated for these unit owners,” Ahuja said.

In addition, during the meeting today, it was also highlighted by Rajnish Ahuja, president, Apex Chamber of Commerce and Industry that the delayed Payment Act should be more effective in recovering the pending payments.

JK Sablok said that the recently notified high charges of extracting water, which will create a huge burden on the industry, should be revised.