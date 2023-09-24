Universal cartons a must for selling apples from next year

The Himachal Pradesh government has declared that apples will be sold exclusively in universal cartons within the state starting next year. The move includes a complete ban on the use of telescopic cartons for packing apples, a decision aimed at streamlining the packaging process and ensuring fairness in apple sales and is set to have significant effect in the apple industry in the state. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu speaking inside the House in Shimla on Saturday (HT Photo)

Horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi made this announcement in the assembly on Saturday. He said that the state government has opted to sell apples on a per-kilogram basis this year, which has proven beneficial to apple growers. This pricing strategy has fetched higher rates for apple producers. It is also aimed at extending potential collaboration with other states to adopt the practice of selling apples by weight.

Negi emphasised the government’s commitment to this new approach, indicating that if other states do not follow suit, the Himachal government is prepared to seek legal recourse to ensure its implementation. He highlighted the advantages of selling apples by weight, citing instances where apple growers received prices of up to ₹4,000 per box under the new system.

Responding to concerns raised by Theog MLA Kuldeep Rathore, who had questioned the strict enforcement of selling apples by weight this season, Negi clarified that apples were indeed sold by weight in all markets, and stringent measures were in place to enforce the rules. Fines amounting ₹22 lakh were levied on apple merchants who failed to comply with the regulations.

Officials from the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) and the revenue department were deployed to ensure the effective implementation of the weight-based pricing system. Although the move saw initial resistance from commission agents and wholesale buyers, the apple growers have now expressed satisfaction with the 24-kilogram packaging standard.

Negi elaborated on the difference between telescopic cartons and universal cartons. Telescopic cartons consist of two pieces and can accommodate 30 to 35 kg apples, making them desirable for commission agents seeking to maximise profits. The government introduced the condition of 24 kg apples per box. Universal cartons, which are single-piece containers capable of holding approximately 24 kg fruit, will be mandated from next apple season.

The horticulture minister shed light on recent developments related to the G20 conference, where sums exceeding ₹4,000 crores were spent. The event led to significant losses for apple-producing states such as Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand. He noted that the Union government reduced the import duty on apples from 75% to 50%, but following the G20 conference, there are reports that the United States has been granted special status, potentially leading to a further reduction in import duty to 15%. This scenario could pose severe financial challenges for apple-producing states.

Negi recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to increasing import duties on apples during a visit to Hamirpur.

Theog MLA Kuldeep Rathore applauded the decision to implement universal cartons, stating that it would eliminate confusion among apple growers and stakeholders.

This announcement marks a significant shift in the apple industry’s packaging practices, aiming to enhance transparency and equity in apple sales.

