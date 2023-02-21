Unpaid rent: 13,000 CHB small flat owners face eviction

As many as 13,000 small flat owners of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) owners whose rents dues have piled up to ₹44 crore are facing cancellation of allotment.

The board has uploaded the defaulters’ list on its website, directing them to clear the dues within 15 days, failing which cancellation notices will be issued.

Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB, said, “Despite repeated reminders, as many as 13,581 allottees of small flats have not paid their outstanding dues amounting to around ₹44 crore. We have uploaded their list on the CHB website. If the rent is not paid within 15 days, notices will be sent for cancellation of allotment.”

“Once a unit’s allotment is cancelled, the allottee will be required to vacate it. If the appellate authority allows restoration of allotment, the allottee will have to pay the pending dues with interest and revival charges,” he said.

The dues can be cleared by visiting e-Sampark Centres or online through CHB website: www.chbonline.in.

The CHB has so far allotted more than 18,000 flats under its rehabilitation schemes. These flats have been allotted for sole occupation of allottees and their families, and cannot be sold or transferred. The flats are located in Sectors 49, 56, 38 West, Dhanas, Industrial Area, Mauli Jagran, Ram Darbar, Maloya (Small Flats) and Maloya (ARHC).

Of the total defaulters, at 7,008, the maximum are from Dhanas, followed by 2,018 from Maloya and 1,388 from Mauli Jagran.