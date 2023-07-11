Vegetable prices soar in Ludhiana as heavy rains disrupt supply chain

Grappling with the aftermath of relentless downpours in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, Ludhiana now faces an unprecedented crisis as the prices of essential vegetables hit astronomical heights. In a shocking turn of events, tomatoes have soared to an exorbitant retail price of ₹260 per kg, ginger commands an astonishing ₹300, and broccoli and capsicum have reached an alarming ₹400 and ₹200, respectively, marking an alarming surge of up to 225% in vegetable prices. Grappling with the aftermath of relentless downpours in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, Ludhiana now faces an unprecedented crisis as the prices of essential vegetables hit astronomical heights. In a shocking turn of events, tomatoes have soared to an exorbitant retail price of ₹ 260 per kg. (AP File Photo)

The city, heavily dependent on Himachal Pradesh for vegetable and fruit supplies, is now feeling the impact of inclement weather conditions and landslides on the routes connecting Punjab. The disruptions have taken a severe toll on the supply chain, leading to a massive surge in prices and burdening residents’ pockets. The impact has been particularly severe on tomatoes, onions, beans, cauliflower, ladyfinger, ginger, capsicum, bitter gourd, and sponge gourd.

A crate of tomatoes, which used to trade at ₹80-200 in the wholesale market just 15 days ago, is now being sold at an exorbitant price of around ₹3,200-4,000, rendering them completely out of reach for small-scale vendors who risk making a loss even if half a kilogram of tomatoes goes bad, as is often the case.

Rishu, vice-president of New Sabzi Mandi Arhtiya Association, Ludhiana, expressed concern, saying, “The prices of each and every vegetable have doubled up, and for at least the coming few weeks, people would not be able to find anything to cook under ₹100 per kg. Even if the routes get cleared, the incessant rains have significantly affected vegetable farms in Himachal, which will lead to a scarcity of vegetables in the near future.”

The hike in vegetable prices has caused distress among the public. Kavita, a 40-year-old resident, shared her concerns, stating, “Be it a curry, dal, or any dish, tomatoes, onions, and ginger are the most basic ingredients used in every household. But the way prices are going up, soon we may have to stop eating them as they will become too big a luxury to be a part of every meal.”

Tomatoes, which were previously priced at ₹90 per kg, have now reached a staggering retail price of ₹260 per kg, marking a hike of 188.89%. Similarly, onions have seen a 50% increase, with prices rising from ₹20 to ₹30 per kg. Beans and cauliflower have experienced a doubling in prices, with hikes of 100% and 140%, respectively. Ladyfinger, ginger, capsicum, bitter gourd, and sponge gourd have also witnessed significant price surges, ranging from 116.67% to a staggering 225%.

Rajni, a resident from Salem Tabri, echoed similar sentiments, mentioning the impact of soaring prices on her purchasing habits. “I have been buying fresh okra and bottle gourd at ₹20-30 per kg from street vendors, but in light of the hike in prices, today I was compelled to visit the wholesale market. However, even here the prices are exorbitant and unaffordable.”

While some individuals have been forced to cut back on their requirements due to the surge in prices, others are panic buying vegetables in anticipation of further price hikes and the red alert and weather forecast.

“If today we are getting tomatoes at ₹260 per kg, most probably it will cross ₹300 by this weekend, as the weather forecast suggests heavy rain in the coming week. So, even today is not too late, as prices may hike even further,” shared a concerned buyer.