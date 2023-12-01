Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News / Unskilled drivers getting licences in Punjab: Road safety expert to Punjab CM

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 01, 2023 06:34 AM IST

Expressing concern over the process of issuing driving licences in Punjab, Soi had also written a letter to chief minister Bhagwant Mann on October 13, 2023, appealing him to take appropriate steps in this matter

Road safety expert and member of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC), Union ministry of road transport and highways, Dr Kamal Soi said Punjab is the third most dangerous state in the country in terms of road accidents and Ludhiana tops the state in this category.

Addressing a press conference here, Soi said the chief minister sent the letter to the secretary transport, Punjab, on the same day for appropriate action but till date no action has been taken by the department.

Soi said the present AAP government of Punjab is not serious to save the lives of people.

“More than seven lakh licences are being issued every year on the aging automated driving test tracks in the state of Punjab. Obsolete and out of date driving skill testing solutions are being used by the Punjab transport department for taking the driving test at 32 test tracks, which is resulting in giving driving licences to incompetent, unskilled and ineligible drivers who are also in Punjab,” he said. This is becoming a major cause of road accidents in India.

While 94.15% of applicants are being granted driving licences in Punjab today, the national average of candidates qualifying the “Driving Skill Test” is only between 60 to 65%, resulting in increasing number of road accidents, deaths and serious injuries.

