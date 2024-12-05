UP gangster killed; two aides injured in Rohtak encounter

A criminal from Uttar Pradesh was killed and two others sustained bullet injuries in a police encounter near industrial modern township in Rohtak on Tuesday late night. Deepak alias Furtila (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Deepak alias Furtila of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh and his two aides- Rahul alias Baba and Ayush alias Chhota. Rahul and Ayush are residents of Rohtak district and are undergoing treatment at Rohtak’s post-graduate institute of medical sciences (PGIMS), where their condition is said to be out of danger.

Deepak was booked in 18 cases of murder, attempt to murder, theft, dacoity and other offences in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The UP police had announced a reward of ₹50,000 for him and Haryana police announced a bounty of ₹5,000. Rahul was booked in nine cases and Ayush in three similar offences. The police have recovered three pistols and a bike from the accused.

The trio were accused in the triple murder case that occurred near Baliyana village in Rohtak on September 19 where three youths were shot dead.

Rohtak ASP YVR Sashi Shekhar said that the crime investigation agency (CIA-2) of Rohtak police got a tip-off about the movement of three criminals involved in the murder of three youths outside a liquor vend near Baliyana village on September 19.

“After seeing the police team, the rider of the motorcycle on which the criminals were roaming, made a sharp turn and one of them opened fire at our team. At some distance, their bike skidded off the road and the cops asked them to surrender but they fired which hit a cop, who was wearing a bullet proof jacket. During firing, all these criminals sustained injuries and they were rushed to PGIMS, where Deepak died during treatment,” the ASP added.

He further said that the trio were booked under sections 132, 121(1), 221, 109(1), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita act at IMT police station.