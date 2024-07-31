UP man gets life term for murdering woman

A local court on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of a woman whose decomposed body was found in Manimajra in 2019. The court sentenced Arjun alias Baru to life imprisonment besides imposing a fine of ₹ 25,000 on him. (iStock)

As per the prosecution’s theory, the decomposed body of the woman, Deepa, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was found on the night of February 5, 2019. She was murdered a few days prior to her body being discovered.

In his complaint, victim’s father Krishan Pal said his daughter was murdered by her paramour Arjun, who was later arrested, also belonged to the victim’s native place.

Complainant’s counsel, Dixit Arora told the court that the woman was strangulated by the accused in a fit of rage as they used to fight often.

The accused had escaped after murdering Deepa. As the body started to decompose, the neighbours had informed the police.

Earlier, it was assumed that the victim was living in the house with her husband. However, cops later found out that the victim and her paramour had taken the house on rent in January that year.