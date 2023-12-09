UP resident held with 1kg opium in Ludhiana

A team of anti-narcotic cell of the police commissionerate arrested an accused on drug peddling charges after recovering 1kg opium.

The ADCP said that the accused was facing trials in five cases registered at various police stations, including those of liquor smuggling (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been identified as Khushi Ram alias Tailor, 29, of Uttar Pradesh. He is residing in a rented accommodation in Ambedkar Nagar of Sahnewal.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP City-1) Rupinder Kaur Sra said that a team led by anti-narcotics cell in-charge inspector Jasvir Singh nabbed the accused after a tip off and recovered the contraband.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused. According to police, the accused was earlier involved in smuggling of illicit liquor and then indulged in supplying opium.

The ADCP said that the accused was facing trials in five cases registered at various police stations, including those of liquor smuggling.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Man held with heroin

In another case, the Division number 2 police on Friday arrested a drug peddler, identified as Vikas Kumar of New Madhopuri, and recovered 10g heroin and ₹10,000 drug money from his possession.

A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act has been registered against him.