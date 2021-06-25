UP suspends transport officer in Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case

A transport officer has been suspended in connection with the registration of an ambulance used to ferry gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari from a Rupnagar jail to a Mohali court in March this year.

Rajeshwar Yadav, the then assistant regional transport officer (ARTO) of Barabanki, faced action over his alleged role in the fake ambulance papers case, sources in the transport office said on Thursday.

Yadav is currently posted at the regional transport office in Ballia. Additional district magistrate Ram Asrey confirmed the development.

A special investigation team (SIT) was set up by Uttar Pradesh Police to probe the case.

On April 2, a case was registered in Barabanki after the documents of the ambulance bearing UP registration number were found to be fake.

Ansari, the BSP MLA from Mau, wanted in Uttar Pradesh for various cases, was on March 31 produced before the Mohali court in connection with an alleged 2019 extortion matter.

After an initial probe, the name and address given for the registration of the ambulance were found to be fake.