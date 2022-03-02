Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Up to 10mm rain likely in Chandigarh tomorrow

According to the India Meteorological Department, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Chandigarh region from Wednesday, which will bring cloudy weather and light rain
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The hide and seek between the sun and the clouds is expected to continue on Wednesday, which will be followed by up to 10mm rain on Thursday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh western disturbance was likely to affect the region from Wednesday, which will bring along cloudy weather and light rain.

Meanwhile, there was a slight change in the maximum temperature, which rose from 24.1°C on Monday to 24.3°C on Tuesday, considered normal.

The minimum temperature also went up from 9.1°C to 11.2°C, which was two degrees above normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 23°C and 25°C, while the minimum temperature may rise up to 13°C.

