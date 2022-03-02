Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Up to 10mm rain likely in Chandigarh tomorrow
chandigarh news

Up to 10mm rain likely in Chandigarh tomorrow

According to the India Meteorological Department, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Chandigarh region from Wednesday, which will bring cloudy weather and light rain
The weather department has predicted cloudy skies on Wednesday and rain on Thursday. (HT FIle Photo)
The weather department has predicted cloudy skies on Wednesday and rain on Thursday. (HT FIle Photo)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 02:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The hide and seek between the sun and the clouds is expected to continue on Wednesday, which will be followed by up to 10mm rain on Thursday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh western disturbance was likely to affect the region from Wednesday, which will bring along cloudy weather and light rain.

Meanwhile, there was a slight change in the maximum temperature, which rose from 24.1°C on Monday to 24.3°C on Tuesday, considered normal.

The minimum temperature also went up from 9.1°C to 11.2°C, which was two degrees above normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 23°C and 25°C, while the minimum temperature may rise up to 13°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out