Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / UP violence: Farmers’ outfits protest outside Mohali DC office
chandigarh news

UP violence: Farmers’ outfits protest outside Mohali DC office

Members of various farmers’ bodies protesting against the violence, which broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri district of UP, outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Panchkula on Monday. Similar protests were held in Chandigarh and Mohali. (Sant Arora/HT)
Members of various farmers’ bodies protesting against the violence, which broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri district of UP, outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Panchkula on Monday. Similar protests were held in Chandigarh and Mohali. (Sant Arora/HT)
Published on Oct 05, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

Members of various farmers’ organisations held a protest outside the Mohali deputy commissioner’s office on Monday, demanding action against the perpetrators of the violence that broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on October 3. The protesters also submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India.

BKU (Sidhupur) state vice-president Mehar Singh Theri said, “This has been done under a deep conspiracy hatched by the Uttar Pradesh and central governments.”

Farm leader Parminder Singh Sohana said, “It is clear from these incidents that some persons in constitutional positions are using their power for planned violence against the peaceful agitators. This is a crime against the Constitution and the country under the laws of the land.”

In the memorandum, the farmers have demanded that Union MoS Ajay Mishra be sacked and charged with inciting violence and communal hatred, besides murder of farmers.

“An immediate arrest should be made and the case should be investigated by a special investigation team under the supervision of the Supreme Court,” the letter read, further seeking the removal of Manohar Lal Khattar from the post of Haryana chief minister.

Khattar had stirred a controversy in the backdrop of ongoing farmers’ agitation on Sunday when he asked the BJP’s kisan morcha workers to raise groups of volunteers in northern and north-western districts who can “pick up sticks”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out