UP man held with restricted medicines in Dera Bassi

Police on Wednesday arrested an Uttar Pradesh-resident from for allegedly possessing 2,160 intoxicant tablets from his possession.

The accused, Mohammad Hasim of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from near the Dera Bassi bus stand.

Station house officer Jaskanwal Singh Sekhin said a police team arrested the accused after getting a tip off about a person smuggling the tablets from Uttar Pradesh. “During frisking, police found 2,169 intoxicant tablets and 50 bottles of cough syrup were recovered from his possession. The court has granted two-day police remand of the accused and further investigation is under process,” he added.

A case was registered under Sections 22-61-85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Dera Bassi police station.

Man held with 7.76 gm heroin

Police arrested Vishal Kumar, 28, of Dadumajra Colony village and recovered 7.76 gm heroin from his possession. He was caught near the Radha Swami Satsang Bhawan on June 14. A case was registered under NDPS Act at the Maloya police station.

