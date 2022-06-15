UP man held with restricted medicines in Dera Bassi
Police on Wednesday arrested an Uttar Pradesh-resident from for allegedly possessing 2,160 intoxicant tablets from his possession.
The accused, Mohammad Hasim of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from near the Dera Bassi bus stand.
Station house officer Jaskanwal Singh Sekhin said a police team arrested the accused after getting a tip off about a person smuggling the tablets from Uttar Pradesh. “During frisking, police found 2,169 intoxicant tablets and 50 bottles of cough syrup were recovered from his possession. The court has granted two-day police remand of the accused and further investigation is under process,” he added.
A case was registered under Sections 22-61-85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Dera Bassi police station.
Man held with 7.76 gm heroin
Police arrested Vishal Kumar, 28, of Dadumajra Colony village and recovered 7.76 gm heroin from his possession. He was caught near the Radha Swami Satsang Bhawan on June 14. A case was registered under NDPS Act at the Maloya police station.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics