Upper reaches of Beas, Sutlej flashflood-prone: Centre

The upper reaches of Beas and Sutlej valley are prone to riverine and flash floods in varying degrees. These stretches are characterised by steep slopes with riverbeds consisting of a mixture of boulders, gravel, and sand. Flash floods are generally caused due to hill torrents cascading down steep slopes. Bank erosion in the upper reaches with steep slopes and the bed consisting of boulders is a natural regulating function of a river.

This was stated by Union minister for Jal Shakti CR Paatil in reply to Rajya Sabha member Sikander Kumar on erosions in Beas and Sutlej. The Union government said that flood management including erosion control falls within the purview of the states and the projects for flood control and erosion control are formulated and implemented by the concerned states as per their priority.

The Union government only provides technical guidance to the efforts of the states by providing technical guidance and financial assistance for management of floods in critical areas, Kumar said.

The Union government during the eleventh plan launched the Flood Management Programme (FMP) to provide central assistance to states for the works related to flood management and erosion control with an outlay of ₹ 8000 crore, which was continued during the 12th Plan with an outlay of ₹10,000 crore. Apart from this Union government provides flood management projects to state and union territories, he said.

To enhance flood management, the Government of India has extended the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP) until March 2026, with a substantial outlay of ₹4100 crore. The programme, initially active from 2017-18 to 2019-20, has already seen central assistance of ₹7106.47 crore disbursed to various states, including ₹862.74 crore allocated specifically to Himachal Pradesh by March 2024, Kumar said.

In response to the state government’s request, five critical flood management projects along the Beas and Sutlej rivers have been greenlit for funding under the FMBAP scheme, aiming to bolster flood resilience in these vulnerable areas. The Central Water Commission (CWC) plays a pivotal role in flood preparedness, issuing station-specific forecasts and inflow predictions at 340 stations, alongside a 7-day advisory flood forecast utilising advanced weather models and satellite data, Kumar added.

Additionally, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) contributes by providing National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletins, assessing flash flood risks and threats across various watersheds nationwide. This comprehensive approach underscores the government’s commitment to safeguarding communities and infrastructure from the impacts of flooding, he said.

Last monsoon incessant rains wreaked havoc causing devastation across the state in which 509 persons lost their lives. Numerous rivers in the state were in spate particularly the Beas that flow from Lahual and Spiti to Kullu, Mandi, and then to Bilaspur. The river wreaked havoc along its banks, and a large portion of the highway connecting Mandi to Manali was washed off.