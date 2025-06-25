Uproar as police in Jammu parade an alleged thief on jeep

Jammu and Kashmir police in Bakshi Nagar area of Jammu have come under criticism for parading an alleged thief before the public with a shoe-garland prompting the police to announce an inquiry. Jammu senior superintendent of police Joginder Singh issued an order for the inquiry into the incident. (File)

In some viral videos, the police men could be seen parading the person before the public shirtless and also making him sit on the bonnet of the police jeep as they took him to the police station.

The video caused uproar with people questioning the working of police. “This is so deeply sad that the police are acting like a mob. Is the law and order only for the public and not for police. Even if the person was a thief or a criminal as the police claim, who gave the police the right to humiliate and parade him like they did,” said a Jammu resident.

The Bakshi Nagar police station station house officer had told the media that the person was a criminal and was caught after a long chase. The incident prompted senior officials of police to announce an inquiry.

Jammu senior superintendent of police Joginder Singh issued an order for the inquiry into the incident. “Whereas, on June 24 a video went viral on social media platforms wherein a person whose upper part is naked and being garlanded with slippers found paraded by police personnel of police station Bakshi Nagar publicly in the jurisdiction of Bakshi Nagar police station after being keeping him seated on the bonnet of police vehicle. Whereas, this act on the part of police personnel is unprofessional, unbecoming of members of a disciplined organization and calls for a stern departmental action against them,” the order said.

The enquiry will be conducted within a week’s time. “In order to ascertain actual facts, a preliminary enquiry is hereby ordered and entrusted to SDPO City North, Jammu who will enquire into the matter and submit his findings to this office within a week’s time positively,” it said.