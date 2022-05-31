UPSC results: Dadri’s Shashvat Sangwan grabs 34th rank
Twenty six-year-old Shashvat Sangwan from Charkhi Dadri’s Paintawas Khurd village has secured All India Rank (AIR) 34 in the UPSC exam, results of which were declared on Monday. Shashvat had last year secured 320th spot in the exam and was undergoing training for Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES).
He did his schooling from Delhi Public School in RK Puram, New Delhi, and pursued his graduation in mechanical engineering from Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani in 2018.
His father Dr Satish Sangwan, who runs a clinic at Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh, said, “Shashvat never took coaching for UPSC exam and always harboured a dream of becoming an IAS officer.” His mother Dr Lalita works at a lab in Delhi. Both his parents were Haryana government doctors, but they had resigned a few years back.
“We had shifted to Delhi many years ago, where Shashvat was brought up. He had visited Paintawas Khurd in Dadri on a few occasions. My father had served in the Indian Air force and now my son will dedicate his life to the society. He is the first person from our village to achieve this feat,” Dr Satish added.
Pratibha grabs 55th spot while training for IPS
Pratibha Dahiya, who is undergoing training for IPS at Hyderabad, has improved her rank from last year’s 214 to 55 this time. Her father Om Prakash, a farmer from Sonepat’s Jharaut village, said she had completed her MA in English literature from Lady Sri Ram College. “This was her second attempt. She had lost her brother, who inspired her to become an IAS officer. She appeared in the exam to improve the rank and she did it,” he added.
Kanika breaks the jinx in her fourth attempt
Kanika Rathi, a resident of Bahadurgarh town in Jhajjar, secured AIR 64 in her fourth attempt. She said she had quit her government job and did not lose morale despite facing failure in her first three attempts. Kanika’s father is an engineer while her mother is a teacher.
Originally belonging to Kharar village in Jhajjar, Kanika said joining the civil services was her childhood dream. Giving credit to her family members for her success, she said, “Revision is the key to success. Those preparing for the UPSC exams should focus on it.”
For AIR 65 Pulkit, first time is the charm
Rohtak lad Pulkit Balhara, 24, cracked the prestigious UPSC exam in his first attempt. His father Jaswant Balhara is a physics teacher while mother teaches math. Pulkit said he completed his bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from IIT Bombay in 2019.
“I had never thought that I would be able to make the cut. I was preparing for the exam alongside working at Jaguar company. I took guidance for my optional subject physics only and covered other topics with help from the internet,” he added.
PU gold medallist adds another feather to her cap
Sonia Kataria, 28, from Hisar’s Narnaund has bagged AIR 115 in her third attempt. Her father Rajpal Kataria has retired from Indian Air Force and is currently working as a clerk at a bank in Jind, while her mother is a homemaker.
Rajpal said his daughter, an alumna of Panjab University, Chandigarh, had been taking coaching for UPSC in Delhi for the last three years. “A gold medallist in physics, she used to study for 14 hours daily. My daughter wanted to become a doctor, but her goal shifted towards UPSC after she completed her MSc,” he added.
