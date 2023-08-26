Four fresh dengue cases pushes Ludhiana’s count to 97

With the dengue cases nearing the 100-mark in the district, the health department urged the public to take preventive measures seriously, highlighting the importance of eliminating potential mosquito breeding grounds. The urban counterparts have six active cases distributed across prominent locales including Bharat Nagar Chowk, Palm Apartment on Pakhowal road, New Shimla Puri, Daba road, Shimlapuri, Adarsh Nagar and Gopal Nagar. Jagraon. (Getty image)

Four fresh cases were reported on Saturday, taking the season’s count to 97. The worst-affected areas cover both rural and urban zones and include — Gopal Nagar, Women’s Jail, New Moti Nagar, Jiwan Singh Nagar and Tajpur Road, underscoring the persistence of the threat even in densely populated areas.

The district’s active cases, meanwhile, reached 19. Among these, rural regions account for 12, with Koomkalan and Sudhar each reporting two cases each. Sidhwan Bet, Payal, Maloudh, Pakhowal, Sahnewal and Hathur all contribute to the count with an active case of their own.

The urban counterparts have six active cases distributed across prominent locales including Bharat Nagar Chowk, Palm Apartment on Pakhowal road, New Shimla Puri, Daba road, Shimlapuri, Adarsh Nagar and Gopal Nagar. Jagraon.

With city bounds that cover the nearby areas of Jagraon, Khanna, Raikot, Hathur, Koom Kalan, Maloudh, Machhiwara, Manupur, Pakhowal, Payal, Sahnewal, Sidwanbet and Sudhar, the case count stands at 36.

All patients suffering from the infection are currently admitted to different city hospitals. Dayanand Medical College and Hospital has the most patients at 10, followed by Deep Hospital’s 7. Global Hospital and Vijayanand Hospital are treating one patient each.

Suspected dengue cases also remain significantly high, with as many as 627 people being under scrutiny.

Health department officials have exhorted residents to ensure there is no water accumulation in spaces like old vehicles and rooftops. Regular cleaning and emptying of coolers were also deemed essential to curb the spread of dengue.

The department also shed light on dengue symptoms, including high fever, joint and muscle pain, rashes, and bleeding, urging those experiencing the same to seek immediate medical attention.

The officials emphasise that timely intervention was pivotal in managing the disease. Government hospitals within the district offer free dengue tests and treatment.

