Urgent need to take stand against China’s interference in our religious traditions: Tibetan political leader

The political leader of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Sikyong Penpa Tsering, who is on his visit to Canada, stressed urgent need for the global community to take a firm stand against the People’s Republic of China’s interference in Tibetan religious traditions, especially concerning the process of the reincarnation of the 14th Dalai Lama. Sikyong Penpa Tsering (File)

CTA officials said that Tsering held a series of high-level engagements in Ottawa, aimed at strengthening international solidarity and mobilising support for the Tibetan cause. The visit included a number of impactful meetings with members of the Canadian Parliament, civil society representatives, and scholars.

While talking to the media, Sikyong raised serious concerns regarding China’s colonial-style boarding school system in Tibet.

He condemned the policy that has reportedly led to the separation of over a million Tibetan children from their families, describing it as a calculated attempt to erase Tibetan language, culture, and identity.

“Throughout the visit, Sikyong emphasised the importance of coordinated international responses, particularly within multilateral frameworks such as the G7 and the Five Eyes intelligence alliance. He reiterated that the succession of the Dalai Lama is an exclusively Tibetan spiritual matter and any external interference must be firmly opposed by the international community,” a CTA report said.

In his July 2 statement, exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama announced that the 600-year-old institution of the Dalai Lama will continue and reiterated that Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation and no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter.

The process of recognising the reincarnations of lamas in Tibetan Buddhism is solely and uniquely a Tibetan religious tradition. In contrast, China maintains that the process of selecting his successor must adhere to Chinese law, asserting its control over Tibetan Buddhism and rejecting any succession beyond its authority.

The Tibetan government-in-exile, based in Dharamshala, have constantly expressed concern over the Chinese Communist Party’s alleged intensified efforts to “erode” Tibet’s identity. Penpa Tsering recently said that Tibet’s language, culture, religion, environment, and

way of life are under serious threat.

Notably, a report by CTA in July said that Chinese authorities have demolished over 300 Buddhist stupas and a revered Guru statue in the Drakgo County, in the traditional Tibet’s province of Kham.