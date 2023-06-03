US Kids European Golf: Chandigarh’s Nihaal finishes second

Chandigarh not only has one but two reasons to cheer when it comes to the US Kids European Golf Championship. While Harjai Milkha Singh won the top honours in the Boys’ Under-13 category, another Chandigarh golfer, Nihaal Cheema, finished second in Boys Under-7 at Longniddry Golf Club.

Nihaal started the final day two shots behind Thailand-based Sean Wilding, as both players shot three-over 39 in the final nine round for the Under-7 category.

Six-year-old Nihaal, unable to find any birdie on the last day, finished sole second. He shot an impressive score of 1 under over three days of the tournament. A student of Vivek High School, Nihaal started playing golf at the age of two and is often seen practising at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens.

