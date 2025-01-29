US Punjabi association writes to homeland security, appeals to maintain sanctity of gurdwaras

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has written a letter to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to express concern over reported visits by law enforcement officials and agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to gurdwaras in New York and New Jersey to search for ‘undocumented’ immigrants. US Immigrations and Customs (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents detain a person in Tucson, Arizona. (Reuters File)

NAPA’s executive director Satnam Singh Chahal said these actions have raised significant alarm and disappointment within the Sikh community.

“These are spaces dedicated to prayer, reflection and community service, and not to harbour illegal activities. The presence of law enforcement officials conducting immigration enforcement operations within or around these religious sites not only undermines their sanctity but also deeply hurts the sentiments of the Sikh community,” he stated in a letter to the DHS.

He added that they understand the importance of ensuring compliance with US immigration laws but targeting religious places in this manner is both inappropriate and counterproductive.

“Such actions foster fear and distrust among law-abiding members of the community and risk alienating a population that has historically contributed positively to the fabric of American society,” Chahal said.

He said the Sikh community is an integral part of the United States and is playing a vital role in the cultural, economic, and social development of this nation.

“From small business owners to healthcare professionals and community volunteers, Sikhs have consistently worked toward the betterment of the United States. Actions that appear to target our places of worship can undermine the trust and unity that form the foundation of our diverse society,” he mentioned.

The NAPA recommended the US administration to initiate engagement programme with community leaders to foster mutual understanding and collaboration. “This approach will better serve the goals of law enforcement while respecting the religious freedoms enshrined in the Constitution,” he said.