US tourist goes missing while trekking near HP's Dharamshala

Published on Nov 15, 2022 02:26 PM IST

SDRF and police team along with drone cameras and dog squad looking for trekker last seen on November 8

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Kangra police are engaged in a search to trace the missing US trekker, last seen on November 8. (HT file photo)
Naresh K Thakur

A US tourist on a meditational retreat has gone missing while hiking in the foothills of the Dhauladhars at Naddi village near Dharamshala.

Maxmillioin Lorenzo came to Dharamshala in October and was last seen on November 8, Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Kangra police are engaged in a search to trace him, he said.

Lorenzo was staying at Ara Camps in Naddi village for over a fortnight and would hike daily to Gunna Mata Temple, a 4.5-km trek that winds through thick forests.

On the full moon night on November 8, Lorenzo went on a hike to meditate at an isolated place.

“He last texted the owner of the camp on November 8, informing him that he had lost his way. The police were informed after that,” said Kangra superintendent of police Khushal Chand Sharma.

He said the police have found two diaries belonging to Lorenzo at the camping site in which he explained his meditation experience in detail. However, not much is known about him.

“We have also deployed a dog squad and drone cameras to trace him. Local trekkers and trainees of the Regional Mountaineering Centre at McLeodganj have volunteered for the search operation,” he said.

Naresh K Thakur

Naresh K Thakur is a staff reporter in Hindustan Times' Himachal bureau. Based at Dharamshala, he covers Tibetan affairs, local politics and environmental issues.

