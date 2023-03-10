US-based kabaddi promoter Jasdev Singh dies in road mishap near Samrala

A US-based kabaddi promoter died in a road mishap near Pawat village in Samrala on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Jasdev Singh (50), alias Gola. He was rushed to a local hospital by the passersby. Seeing his condition, the doctors referred him to a private hospital in Ludhiana, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A US-based kabaddi promoter, Jasdev Singh died in a road mishap near Pawat village in Samrala on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Jasdev Singh (50), alias Gola. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jasdev was an international Kabaddi promoter as well as a national-level kabaddi and football player. He had come to Samrala 20 days ago to attend an annual kabaddi tournament.

On Thursday night, he was going to Jhar Sahib from Samrala in his Toyota Innova. When he reached near Pawat village, stray cattle came in front of his vehicle. When he applied brakes, a speedy truck hit him from the rear. The driver of the truck managed to escape after the mishap.