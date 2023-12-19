US-linked smuggling module: Six more held with 1 kg heroin, 3 lakh drug money in Amritsar

The police have arrested six more persons of a heroin smuggling module linked to the United States (US) that was busted by Amritsar city police in November. The arrested accused have been identified as Pippal Singh, 23, Gurjant Singh, 31, Malook Singh, 48, of Tarn Taran district, Deepak Partap, 29, of Khanna district, and Ankush Shukla, 25, and Charanjit Singh of Sonepat district in Haryana. (HT photo)

With the arrest, the police have also recovered 1.2 kg of heroin, ₹3.10-lakh drug money and two cars.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pippal Singh, 23, Gurjant Singh, 31, Malook Singh, 48, of Tarn Taran district, Deepak Partap, 29, of Khanna district, and Ankush Shukla, 25, and Charanjit Singh of Sonepat district in Haryana.

Commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said they had arrested two persons — Mohinder Singh and Saurav Sharma — with 6 kg of heroin from their possession on November 26.

“During the case’s investigation, it was found that the module was being operated by US-based Jasmeet Singh, alias Lucky. The investigation of the case is being conducted by ADCP Abhimanyu Rana-led team. The team, during the follow-up investigation of the case, arrested six more accused,” Bhullar said.

“Our investigation is still on to nab more members of the module,” he added.

Sources said the module was working in tandem with Pakistan-based smugglers who are further in touch with Lucky. The police have also initiated a process of issuing red corner notice through Interpol against Lucky.