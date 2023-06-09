Class 11 admissions in Chandigarh: Application deadline extended to June 12

In the second deadline extension, the UT education department has allowed students to apply for admission to Class 11 at its government schools till June 12.

For admission to Class 11, the applicants need to register at https://www.chdeducation.gov.in. Earlier, the deadline was extended from June 4 to 6.

The applicants need to register at https://www.chdeducation.gov.in. Earlier, the deadline was extended from June 4 to 6.

Confirming this, UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said more time had been allowed to apply as the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) had yet to declare the results of the Class 10 exams.

The department has already received over 18,500 forms for 13,875 seats. While the common merit list was to be displayed by June 9, this is also likely to be delayed by a few days now. The classes will commence on July 1.

The city has 42 government senior secondary schools that offer Class 11 and 12. Of the total 13,875 seats, 11,794 are reserved for students who completed Class 10 from a government school in Chandigarh, while 2,081 seats are available for general pool.

