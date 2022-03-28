Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UT employees under central rule: Congress, SAD slam Amit Shah

Congress, SAD leaders termed Union home minister Amit Shah’s announcement ‘dictatorial’ which means denial of right to the capital to Punjab forever
UT employees under central rule: Congress, SAD slam Amit Shah
Published on Mar 28, 2022 01:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh

The Punjab Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have flayed the Union home minister Amit Shah’s announcement to bring employees of Chandigarh under the Central Services Rules.

Calling it a “dictatorial decision”, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira accused the BJP of usurping the rights of Punjab over control of Chandigarh. “It (Chandigarh) belongs to PB and this unilateral decision is not only a direct attack of federalism but also attack on PB’s share of 60% control over UT (sic),” he tweeted.

SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said the Union home minister’s announcement is in violation of the spirit of Punjab Reorganisation Act and must be reconsidered. “This means denial of right of capital to Punjab forever. After the changes in BBMB, this is another big blow to the rights of Punjab,” he tweeted.

