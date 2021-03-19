Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / UT excise department receives 162 bids for 80 liquor vends
UT excise and taxation department has received 162 bids for 80 liquor vends
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:43 AM IST
The department had put 96 liquor vends on auction for the next financial year, up from 94 in 2020-21.   (HT File Photo)

UT excise and taxation department has received 162 bids for 80 liquor vends. The bids will be opened and vends allotted on March 19.

The department had put 96 liquor vends on auction for the next financial year, up from 94 in 2020-21.

The e-auction began on March 10 and the last date for bid submission was March 18.

The highest reserve price of 7.95 crore has been set for a liquor vend in Dhanas. In 2019-2020, it had fetched the department 10.78 crore, highest among all vends. Last year too, it went for 7.05 crore, the second-highest bid.

Other vends with the highest reserve price this year are at Khuda Lahora/ Khuda Jassu ( 6.75 crore) and Sector 30 ( 6.4 crore). Vends near Chandigarh’s border with neighbouring states generally fetch high bids as liquor in the city is cheaper than Mohali and Panchkula.

Meanwhile, the reserve price of a vend in Sector 9, which had fetched the highest bid of 7.56 crore last year, is 6.1 crore. To curb the menace of cartelisation and monopolistic practices, a single entity of firms/companies/individuals will be entitled to allotment of up to a maximum of 10 vends.

In the Chandigarh Excise Policy 2021-2022 announced on Wednesday, the administration has decided to keep the licence fee and excise duty on beer and wine unchanged. On the Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), the duty has been increased by 6%, which is expected to increase the prices of popular liquor brands by 10-12%.

