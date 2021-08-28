Chandigarh: Bids invited for study for car parking lot near HC

The UT administration has started the process of conducting a geo-technical study for constructing a multi-level parking near the Punjab and Haryana high court. The department has invited bids from the enlisted and eligible contractors for the work of carrying out the investigation at the proposed site.

The study is necessary for obtaining clearances from the Union ministry of environment. The UT engineering department has already started the process for the preparation of a Environment Impact Assessment study.

At least 10,000 lawyers come to the HC a day; these and the litigants bring around 8,000 cars. Against this large demand, the HC has a parking capacity for 800 cars.

According to the layout submitted with the HC in January last year, three underground floors have been planned. In the first phase, the parking lot will have space for over 2,800 cars. The second phase proposes installation of stacks, which will increase the capacity to 5,000 cars.

The ground-level will be a green area. There will be ramps for exit and entry of vehicles to the basement parking spaces will be the only construction on it. The approximate covered area of one floor is 3.7 lakh sq ft; for the three floors, it will be over 11.1 lakh sq ft.