UT may review cap on non-electric 2-wheelers’ registration
During a meeting at the UT Secretariat here on Tuesday, UT administrator Bawarilal Purohit directed officers of the administration to examine the decision of banning the registration of non- electric two-wheelers and asked them to take a decision accordingly.
Facing criticism from automobile dealers and buyers of non-electric two-wheelers for banning the registration from October 6, the UT administration is likely to give relief.
Purohit cited the cost of electric vehicles which are costlier than fossil fuel-based vehicles and also availability of options in electric vehicles are limited. If a resident buys a vehicle from Panchkula or Mohali, will the administration be able to stop him/her, he questioned.
A senior officer, who was part of the meeting, said the decision to give relaxation in this regard would be taken soon ahead of the festival season.
The administration on October 6 stopped the registration of two-wheelers running on internal combustion engines (ICE) to achieve the target fixed for 2023 in the revised EV Policy.