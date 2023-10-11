UT may review cap on non-electric 2-wheelers’ registration

Facing criticism from automobile dealers and buyers of non-electric two-wheelers for banning the registration from October 6, the UT administration is likely to give relief.

Facing criticism from automobile dealers and buyers of non-electric two-wheelers for banning the registration from October 6, the UT administration is likely to give relief. ((Shutterstock) Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During a meeting at the UT Secretariat here on Tuesday, UT administrator Bawarilal Purohit directed officers of the administration to examine the decision of banning the registration of non- electric two-wheelers and asked them to take a decision accordingly.

Purohit cited the cost of electric vehicles which are costlier than fossil fuel-based vehicles and also availability of options in electric vehicles are limited. If a resident buys a vehicle from Panchkula or Mohali, will the administration be able to stop him/her, he questioned.

A senior officer, who was part of the meeting, said the decision to give relaxation in this regard would be taken soon ahead of the festival season.

The administration on October 6 stopped the registration of two-wheelers running on internal combustion engines (ICE) to achieve the target fixed for 2023 in the revised EV Policy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Hillary Victor Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties....view detail