UT to get its first dog ambulance

The city is set to get its first dedicated dog ambulance, with member of parliament Manish Tewari scheduled to flag off the service on Sunday. The inauguration ceremony, organised by the municipal corporation Chandigarh, will be held in front of the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) building in Sector 17 B from 10.30am onwards.

The ambulance is being handed over to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

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Funded under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), the state-of-the-art ambulance was procured at a cost of around ₹16 lakh, against a sanctioned amount of ₹18 lakh. Officials said the tendering process was conducted three times before finalising a successful bidder, ensuring both transparency and quality.

The ambulance is being handed over to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Chandigarh, which plays a key role in rescuing, treating and rehabilitating injured and abandoned animals in the city. Equipped with three separate cages, the ambulance was specially designed to safely transport multiple injured dogs at once, reducing stress and preventing further harm during transit.

MC officials said that the lack of a dedicated transport facility has long challenged SPCA teams, often delaying emergency response. With this new addition, the response time for animal rescue calls is expected to improve significantly, particularly in cases of road accidents and critical injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} Mayor Saurabh Joshi and municipal commissioner Amit Kumar are expected to be present at the ceremony as guests of honour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mayor Saurabh Joshi and municipal commissioner Amit Kumar are expected to be present at the ceremony as guests of honour. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Describing the initiative as a step towards a more humane and responsive urban ecosystem, officials said the ambulance will strengthen Chandigarh’s animal welfare infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Describing the initiative as a step towards a more humane and responsive urban ecosystem, officials said the ambulance will strengthen Chandigarh’s animal welfare infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

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