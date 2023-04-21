Some files are kept pending for reasons not known: Chandigarh vigilance secretary

UT vigilance secretary Yashpal Garg on Thursday took strict note of files not being entered in the Chandigarh administration’s e-office module, while observing that some files were being kept pending for longer durations for reasons not known.

Chandigarh vigilance secretary Yashpal Garg has re-iterated for strict compliance and in case of any violation, the officer concerned will be liable to face consequence. (HT File Photo.)

In an order issued on Thursday, he said, “Some unconfirmed inputs/complaints are being received about the movement of physical files without an entry in the e-office module and such files are being kept pending for longer durations for reasons not known.”

In November last year, the UT adviser-cum-chief vigilance officer had directed officials not to delay files.

In Thursday’s orders, Garg stated, “It was specifically directed that after December 1, 2022, there should not be any pending file in the office chambers/ personal branches/ camp offices that has not been entered in the e-office module.”

“Objections/deficiencies, if any, should be communicated to the applicants in a single go. Strict action to be taken in cases where one after other deficiencies are communicated because it leads to harassment of the applicants and delays decision,” the order added.

Garg added, “Similarly placed cases cannot be treated differently unless there are some genuine reasons, which are duly recorded. It was also specifically made clear that after December 1, 2022, in case of any allegations of undue delay on the part of the officer/officials where the file was moved through manual file movement register, an adverse inference may be drawn by the vigilance department unless the same is found justified for genuine reasons.”

“In view of the above, the instructions issued vide aforementioned circulars, dated November 15, 2022, and November 23, 2022, are hereby re-iterated for strict compliance and in case of any violation, the officer concerned will be liable to face consequences,” the officer said.