UT withdraws anaesthetic drug ‘linked’ to 5 deaths at PGI
Amid speculations that Propofol injection, an anaesthetic drug given to patients before any major surgery, caused five deaths in PGIMER, UT withdrew the drugs from hospitals and pharmacists in Chandigarh
Amid speculations that the Propofol injection, an anaesthetic drug given to patients before any major surgery, has caused five deaths in the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) last week, the UT health department on Tuesday withdrew the drugs from the hospitals and pharmacists in Chandigarh.
According to information, five people, who had to undergo orthopaedic and neurosurgeries, are suspected to have died after the drug was inoculated to them. On deliberating the cause of deaths, doctors found Propofol injection as the common ground to investigate the death of the patients. The injections were procured from a private pharmacy situated inside the institute’s emergency block.
“Though the actual cause of death of the five people is not ascertained, a joint team of drug inspectors of UT Chandigarh and the CDSCO has taken samples from the pharmacy from where the drug was purchased by patients’ attendants. The samples are being sent for testing, reports of which will take around four weeks,” said UT health secretary Yashpal Garg.
“Meanwhile, all the four available injections of Propofol, which were the same batch that were inoculated, have been removed from the pharmacies and hospitals of Chandigarh. No more injection of the particular batch is available with any of the pharmacies in Chandigarh. Also, the distributor of the drug in Panchkula has also been contacted to ensure that injections of the same batch are not sold or used till reports of the samples and inquiry is submitted,” Garg said, adding, “Till the samples are analysed, we cannot say that there was any issue with the particular batch or not.”
Meanwhile, the PGIMER also released an official statement saying, “On September 1, a matter regarding health complications in post-operative period in a few patients over the past few days, was brought to the notice of the institute’s medical superintendent by two of the department heads. Immediately, an urgent meeting was convened which was duly attended by senior faculty from multiple departments.” “Taking a serious view of the situation, a high-level committee was constituted by PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal under the chairmanship of Prof SK Gupta, head, department of neurosurgery, to thoroughly investigate this incident. The committee is investigating the matter and the final report is awaited from their end,” a PGIMER statement added.
In the routine PGIMER practice, the patient’s attendant is asked to purchase a prescribed list of items. Being the nearest to the Trauma Centre, most people buy drugs and surgical items from the private pharmacy in an emergency.
-
500m from Sena Bhavan, Shinde faction finds his own space
When asked whether the upcoming office will also be called Sena Bhavan, Sada Sarvankar, the rebel Sena MLA from Mahim, who has been part of the search committee, said it would be a regular party office used for administrative purposes.
-
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
-
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
-
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
-
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics