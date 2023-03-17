Utilise G20 forum to deliberate on human rights: SGPC to delegates

The second round of meetings of G20 Education Working Group (EdWG) concluded on Friday, after all the delegates of G20 nations paid obeisance at Golden Temple and were felicitated by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Members of G20 delegation paying obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Friday. (( HT Photo/Sameer Sehgal) )

While felicitating the visiting delegates at the holiest Sikh shrine, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami told the delegates on behalf of SGPC that the G20 countries should formulate and adopt their policies with a holistic approach. He especially stressed on the issue of environment preservation and climate change.

“Especially on the issue of environment and climate change, strict decisions and such policies should be devised so that we provide a clean and green planet for our future generations. The Sikh Gurus have also taught to preserve the environment in their holy verses,” said Dhami.

He added, “Policies should ensure that mass migration of the young generation to other countries does not take place and youth are given respectable opportunities and employment as per their skills in their home countries. We further demand from the G20 delegates to look into the matters of human rights and include this issue in coming G20 summits”.

Meanhwhile, the Indian Chair of the G20 Education Working Group (EdWG) and secretary, Higher Education, K Sanjay Murthy during closing remarks highlighted the importance of community’s involvement in student education and urgency of greater collaboration and partnership. G20 platform must create new relations beyond bilateral and think multilaterally, he said.

He said, “India aims to take the documentation of this Education Working Group Meetings to all Higher Education Institutions to ensure that best practices are implemented at the administrative level and the final compendium brings a great impact on all institutions”.

Addressing mediapersons, officials after the conclusion of the three-day 2nd EdWG meeting, Murthy said, “We have high hopes for faster collaboration across higher education institutions to create workable solutions to meet the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Alternate India Chair, Sanjay Kumar, secretary, School Education said that “Every participating nation in the discussion forum is on the same page for leveraging technology and joyful approach for achieving Foundational learning and Numeracy.”

The outcomes of the four EdWG meetings will be essential to draft the final declaration document to be shared at the concluding Ministerial Meeting.

Meanwhile, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday exhorted the visiting delegates of G20 summit to be the ‘ambassadors of glorious heritage, peace, progress and prosperity’ of the state across the globe. The CM, who hosted the dinner for the delegates in the precincts of Gobindgarh Fort, said that Punjab was fortunate to have got the opportunity to host these dignitaries in the state during the G20 summit.

He expressed hope that the visiting dignitaries had a comfortable stay in the state during their visit and had enjoyed hospitality of the state. Mann urged the dignitaries to be the ‘ambassadors of glorious heritage, peace, progress and prosperity’ of the state in every nook and corner of the world.

