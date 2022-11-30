UT to host two G20 meetings in Jan, March

Chandigarh will host two important meetings of Group of Twenty (G20) summit in January and March next year. G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. As per senior UT officials, the meeting on finance is scheduled for January 30 to 31 and agriculture from March 9 to 11.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India will hold the presidency of the international organisation G-20 group from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. Foreign delegates of about 40 countries and international organisations will take part in the meetings to be held in Chandigarh. Cultural events will also be held at Sukhna Lake and Rock Garden during the time.

The G20 countries comprise the world’s major developed and developing countries, accounting for 80% of global GDP, 75% of international trade and two third of world population, making it the premier forum of international economic cooperation. These events will be attended by the foreign delegates of 40 countries and international organisations.

Mohali DC organises meeting

Mohali deputy commissioner Amit Talwar on Wednesday chaired a special meeting to discuss preparations for the G20 related meetings which are scheduled to be held here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior officials from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, GMADA, municipal corporation, police and civil administration attended the meeting.

Talwar said through a statement, “The airport authority has been asked to put up flags of countries included in the G20 group, while instructions have been given to GMADA to complete the ongoing construction work on the road leading from airport to Chandigarh”.

Instructions were issued to MC to ensure cleanliness of the city and the beautification of roads, DC said.

Police have been instructed to carry to depute officers on all traffic crossing points on the road from airport to Chandigarh, the DC added.