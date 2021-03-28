The vaccination drive against Covid-19 is losing steam in Chandigarh, with the response by eligible people gradually waning, official data shows.

While initially senior citizens and those with specific comorbidities turned up in enthusiastic numbers, reaching 8,065 in a week since March 1, their turnout has dropped by 30%, with only 5,646 coming forward last week.

Overall, the number of beneficiaries, also including healthcare and frontline workers, rose to over 12,000 in the second week of March from 995 in the week after January 16, when the vaccination drive was rolled out nationwide.

But, thereafter, the response has decreased by 35%, with only 8,182 people getting vaccinated last week (see graphic).

Vaccination drive losing steam in Chandigarh

Over two months into the drive, the turnout of health and frontline workers remains discouraging. While 29,722 health employees had registered initially, only 51% got the jab, while frontline workers fared a tad better, with 58% of the 25,173 registered beneficiaries receiving the shot.

According to experts, the local administration needs to strategically plan outreach programmes to encourage more people to get inoculated.

“The misinformation around the vaccine is decreasing. Earlier, people were concerned that it may have adverse side-effects, but those worries have been allayed with hardly any such cases being reported. But, people still need a push to come forward to take the jab by micro-planning the vaccination drive,” said Dr Rajesh Kumar, former head of community medicine and School of Public Health at Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

“We need to learn from previous experiences of polio immunisation programmes by going into the community, so that every person in the population is touched,” he said.

Dr GD Puri, chairman of the Covid-19 management committee and head of anaesthesia department at PGIMER, said, “It is important that people understand the worth of the vaccine and safety precautions, as it will help reduce the need for hospitalisation and also bring down the fatality rate.”

Misinformation about the vaccine in the public remained a challenge, said Dr VK Nagpal, joint director, UT Health department. “The vaccination process is really smooth for the targeted groups. One just needs to turn up with the Aadhaar card at any of the private and government facilities offering the vaccine. Anyone having queries can call or visit the health department,” he added.