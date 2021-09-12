Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vaccination rate to be doubled in J&K districts with higher Covid caseload

Officials were asked to focus on J&K’s Srinagar, which has been seeing an average 70 to 80 Covid cases a day, as compared to other districts that are mostly reporting cases in single digits; a special vaccination camp will also be setup
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The Covid situation in Jammu and Kashmir was reviewed under the chairmanship of chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and it has been decided to redouble vaccination efforts.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday asked the administration to double the vaccination rate in districts reporting a higher number of coronavirus cases.

Officials were asked to focus on Srinagar, which has been seeing an average 70 to 80 cases a day, as compared to other districts that are mostly reporting cases in single digits. A special camp will be organised in Srinagar to increase vaccination coverage. The Covid situation in the Union Territory was reviewed under the chairmanship of chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta.

Officials said there was a need to continue with the existing Covid containment measures in all the districts “in view of the uneven trend observed in daily Covid cases.”

“Vaccination of all those concerned with functioning of education institutions or coaching centres shall also be accorded priority,”an order said, adding that night curfew will continue to remain in force in all the districts from 8pm to 7 am.

