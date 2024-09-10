Vaishno Devi Shrine hospital gets telemedicine studio

Looking to enhance healthcare services for devotees and the local community, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) chief executive officer Anshul Garg on Monday inaugurated a state-of-the-art telemedicine studio at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital (SMVDNSH) at Kakryal. The project is aimed at enhancing healthcare. (HT)

The studio is a result of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between SMVDSB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise India Private Limited (HPEIPL) and Hewlett Packard (India) Software Operation Private Limited (HPISO) on April 6 this year as per the directions of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.

The MoU aimed to install nine cloud-enabled state-of-the-art health ATMs along the revered Vaishno Devi pilgrimage track and one telemedicine studio at Katra.

The newly established telemedicine studio at SMVDNSH is designed to facilitate real-time consultation with doctors on the Vaishno Devi track and medical experts in SMVDNS Hospital.

The innovative initiative provides instant access to specialized medical advice, contributes to improved response to medical emergencies and enhances patient care on the track.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Board provides free accident insurance cover to pilgrims visiting the Holy Shrine to Rs.5 lakh besides free treatment to ailing devotees at SMVDNSH.

Garg highlighted the importance of telemedicine in today’s healthcare landscape and its utility on the track. He stated that with the growing demand for updated medical responses towards patients, particularly devotees on the track, the telemedicine studio will provide a vital link between patients and specialists, ensuring timely consultations and reducing the need for referrals.

He also expressed optimism about the project, stating that the Telemedicine Studio will significantly improve healthcare delivery on the track besides, allow patients to receive expert medical opinions and follow-ups from specialists located at SMVDNSH.