Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Valmikis come out in support of Sangrur nagar council ex-vice chief booked for cheating
chandigarh news

Valmikis come out in support of Sangrur nagar council ex-vice chief booked for cheating

Former vice-president of Sangrur nagar council Vijay Kumar alias Vijay Lankesh under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code on August 14, which Valmiki community says was done under political pressure
Members of the Valmiki community staged a protest, seeking withdrawal of FIR against Vijay Kumar alias Vijay Lankesh, a former Sangrur nagar council vice-president.
Published on Oct 11, 2021 09:34 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Sangrur

Days after a former vice-president of Sangrur nagar council was booked for cheating over the registration of a government community hall before its inauguration, members of Ad-Dharam and Valmiki community staged a protest outside the city police station on Monday, seeking withdrawal of the case.

The case was registered following a complaint by former Congress councilor Ravi Kumar under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against Vijay Kumar alias Vijay Lankesh, a former Shiromani Akali Dal-backed councillor.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the community hall that was built using government funds was inaugurated on August 14 and the accused had already registered it as Dr BR Ambedkar Community Hall Management Committee with the “intention of possession and ownership”.

State in-charge of Ad-Dharam Veer Shresht Raj Kumar Atikaye said the case was registered under political pressure to stop the political and social activities of Lankesh. “If the case was not withdrawn, the Valmiki community will start agitation against the state government,” he added.

Lehra MLA and SAD (Sanyukt) senior leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa said the case was registered at the behest of Congress leaders and the party will start a stir against the ‘false case’.

