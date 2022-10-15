Vandals go on rampage in Manimajra, smash up 30 cars

Windows of around 30 cars parked in Manimajra were found smashed up during the wee hours of Friday.

One of the damaged cars is owned by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Suman Amit Sharma, who represents Ward Number 4, Manimajra.

However, no belongings were reported stolen from the damaged vehicles.

The area councillor told the police that the vehicle was parked at around 2 am, but no damage to any other vehicle was noticed at the time.

It was only in the morning that the residents found the windshields and windows of around 30 vehicles damaged.

Police, meanwhile, said the incident took place between 2 am and 3 am on Friday and teams are scanning the CCTV footage collected from nearby areas to trace the accused. No arrests have been made in the case so far.

Police have also noted the numbers of the vehicles that were vandalised and recorded the statements from owners as well as people living in the vicinity.

Notably, this is not the first instance of such vandalism in the city.

Earlier in June, vandals had also damaged a vehicle parked outside a house in Sector 10 during the wee hours. A few vehicles parked outside Jungle Bar at Kalagram, Manimajra, were also damaged the same month.