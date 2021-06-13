Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vax drive for shopkeepers, staffers begins in Panchkula
chandigarh news

Vax drive for shopkeepers, staffers begins in Panchkula

Started from the markets in two sectors; MLA Gian Chand Gupta said it will be completed in a week and employees and workers of industrial units will get jabbed in the next phase
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 01:24 AM IST
Shopkeepers and their staff members can get jabbed at the dispensary adjoining their respective markets from 9am to 2pm, officials said. (HT File)

The vaccination drive for shopkeepers started in Panchkula district on Saturday from the markets in Sectors 7 and 8.

The drive was launched by Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta from the Sector 8 dispensary. Gupta said that all shopkeepers and their staff will be vaccinated within a week. In the next phase, employees and workers of industrial units will get jabbed, he added.

He said: “The Covid-19 vaccination in Panchkula is being done at a large scale. The shopkeepers and their staff members can get jabbed at the dispensary adjoining their respective markets from 9am to 2pm.” This drive is likely to be completed in a week. Gupta said that an identification mark will be pasted outside shops where all the members have taken the vaccine.

The immunisation officer said the drive will be further expanded to other sectors depending on the availability of vaccine doses.

President of the Sector 7 Market Welfare Association Satpal Gulati, said, “There are 96 shops in the sector where around 400 people work. However, hardly 90 went to get vaccinated.”

Gupta seen violating Covid norms

While Gupta urged people to continue following Covid guidelines, he was seen flouting norms. A picture shared by the public relations department shows a small room which is packed with officials and Gupta. In another picture,Gupta can be seen wearing a mask on his chin and one more person can be seen without a mask.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dog gets ejected from vehicle in Idaho, found two days later herding sheep

Leopard enters Nashik home, takes away pet dog. Chilling moment captured

Srikant and Chellam sir from The Family Man 2 ‘features’ in Nanded police’s post

Vets remove discarded mask from dog’s stomach, IFS officer posts clip
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP