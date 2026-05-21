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VB arrests ex-PSPCL CMD, two others in graft case

Former XEN, builder, also held over alleged irregularities in installation of 66 KV substation inside a colony in Ludhiana

Published on: May 21, 2026 07:58 am IST
By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
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The Punjab Vigilance Bureau’s economic offences wing on Wednesday arrested former Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) chief managing director (CMD) KD Chaudhary, former senior executive engineer Sanjeev Prabhakar and builder Amit Garg in connection with alleged irregularities in the installation of the 66 KV substation at Basant Avenue in Ludhiana.

A case was registered at the economic offences wing of the VB in Ludhiana under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to vigilance bureau officials, the arrests were made following an inquiry into a complaint received in May 2021. A case was registered at the economic offences wing of the VB in Ludhiana under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A VB spokesperson said the probe revealed that the coloniser Garg, director of Damini Resort and Builders Private Limited, allegedly colluded with PSPCL field officers to get the 66 KV substation installed on 1,015 square yards inside the colony between 2014 and 15, in violation of norms and guidelines.

The investigation found that the PSPCL officials failed to assess the combined electricity load of all the interconnected colonies owned by the coloniser. Officials alleged that had the total load been calculated collectively, the entire cost of setting up the substation would have been borne by the coloniser instead of the government.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tarsem Singh Deogan

Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / VB arrests ex-PSPCL CMD, two others in graft case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / VB arrests ex-PSPCL CMD, two others in graft case
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