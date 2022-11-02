VB arrests its inspector for taking 5,000 bribe

AMRITSAR: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested its own Inspector Amolak Singh for accepting a bribe of ₹5,000.

An official spokesperson said the accused, who was posted in the Amritsar range, has been arrested on the complaint of Prabhmesh Mohan, a resident of New Mohindra Colony, Amritsar.

He said the complainant uploaded a video on the online complaint number alleging that he and his wife, who is an employee of Amritsar municipal corporation, were arrested by the bureau in a corruption case in 2021 and court granted them bail.

The complainant alleged that Amolak, being an investigation officer, was demanding ₹5,000 as a bribe from him to record his voice sample. To keep it as evidence, the complainant recorded the conversation on his phone and handed it over to the VB too.

After verification of facts and material evidence, the VB arrested the inspector.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB flying squad-1 police station in Mohali.

