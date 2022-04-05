Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / VB arrests middleman for taking bribe after plaint on Punjab graft helpline
chandigarh news

VB arrests middleman for taking bribe after plaint on Punjab graft helpline

The vigilance bureau, Ferozepur, has arrested a middleman, allegedly engaged by a patwari, for taking ₹1,000 as bribe from a Jalalabad resident in Fazilka on Tuesday
The action was taken on the basis of a complaint received on the anti-corruption action line, recently launched by the Punjab chief minister. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 07:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

The vigilance bureau, Ferozepur, has arrested a middleman, allegedly engaged by a patwari, for taking 1,000 as bribe from a Jalalabad resident in Fazilka on Tuesday.

The action was taken on the basis of a complaint received on the anti-corruption action line, recently launched by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Lakhbir Singh, senior superintendent of police (SSP), VB, said that Satnam Chand, a resident of Jalalabad in Fazilka district, had bought a piece of land, but to get its mutation done, the patwari concerned allegedly demanded bribe.

While paying the bribe to a middleman, identified as Kulwant Singh, Satnam stealthily recorded a video and shared it on the anti-corruption action line (9501200200).

The vigilance has arrested Kulwant after registering a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further probe in on, said the SSP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP