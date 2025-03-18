VB arrests panchayat secy for accepting 15,000 bribe

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested Parmjit Singh, a panchayat secretary from Jhall Bimbri village in Kapurthala district, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹15,000. However, the co-accused in the case, Hardyal Singh, block development and panchayats officer (BDPO) of Kapurthala, managed to evade arrest by fleeing the scene. The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested Parmjit Singh, a panchayat secretary from Jhall Bimbri village in Kapurthala district, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹ 15,000. (Representational image)

An official spokesperson for the Punjab VB informed that the arrest was made following a complaint filed by a resident of village Jhall Bimbri. The complainant alleged that both the BDPO and the panchayat secretary had demanded a bribe of ₹20,000 in exchange for issuing a bank check to pay the construction costs of a street.

He further added that after conducting a preliminary inquiry, a VB team laid a trap, leading to the arrest of the panchayat secretary while he was accepting ₹15,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. The BDPO, however, escaped before he could be apprehended.

The spokesperson added that a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both accused.