 VB arrests patwari ‘taking bribe’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

VB arrests patwari ‘taking bribe’

ByHT Correspondent, Pathankot
Jul 04, 2024 09:12 AM IST

Patwari Akshdeep Singh, posted in the Doulatpur revenue halka of Pathankot district, reportedly took ₹4,000 as bribe from a villager for land mutation.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday apprehended a patwari, Akshdeep Singh, posted in the Doulatpur revenue halka of Pathankot district, for reportedly demanding and accepting a bribe of 4,000.

The accused will be produced in a court on Thursday.
The accused will be produced in a court on Thursday.

An official spokesperson of the VB said the patwari was arrested on a complaint lodged by Jagjeet Singh, a resident of Dhakki village in Pathankot. He said the complainant had approached the VB, complaining that the accused had demanded 4,000 for mutation of his ancestral land. After a preliminary inquiry, a VB team laid a trap and the accused was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting 4,000 from the complainant in the presence of two witnesses.

The spokesperson informed that a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the said accused at the VB police station in Amritsar range. The accused would be produced in the competent court on Thursday and further investigation into this case was under progress, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / VB arrests patwari ‘taking bribe’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On