VB arrests police inspector for accepting 6 lakh bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested police inspector Vijay Kumar, who was earlier posted as in-charge CIA, Samana in Patiala district for accepting a bribe of ₹6 lakh in conniving with co-accused ASI Raghvir Singh. Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested police inspector Vijay Kumar, who was earlier posted as in-charge CIA, Samana in Patiala district for accepting a bribe of ₹ 6 lakh in conniving with co-accused ASI Raghvir Singh. (HT File)

Disclosing this here today, the VB official spokesperson said inspector Vijay has been arrested in FIR under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act registered at VB police station, Patiala range, registered in the year 2023. Earlier, ASI Raghvir Singh was arrested in this FIR and after his interrogation inspector Vijay Kumar was also nominated in this case.

He further informed that the above-mentioned FIR was registered after an online complaint was lodged by Shampy Singh, a resident of Samana town in Patiala district against the above-said ASI Raghuvir Singh. The complainant has alleged in his complaint that the accused ASI had demanded a bribe of ₹10 lakh for favouring him in an investigation of a case registered against him in the Samana police station. The complainant said he had already taken ₹6 lakh as a bribe on April 27, 2023, and was asking for the remaining money ₹4 lakh.

Further investigation into this case was under progress, the VB spokesperson said.

Boha SI held for taking ₹5k bribe

In another case, the vigilance bureau registered a corruption case against Punjab police sub-inspector (SI) Gurtej Singh, posted at police station, Boha in Mansa district, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹5,000.

A VB spokesperson said the police official has been booked based on a complaint lodged by Parvinder Singh, a resident of Sherkhan Wala village, Mansa district, on the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line. He said the complainant alleged that a case was registered against his relatives at Boha police station and the SI demanded a bribe of ₹40,000 for helping the accused. He further alleged that upon his repeated requests, the police official agreed to take ₹20,000 as a bribe and had taken ₹5,000 as a first instalment. The complainant had recorded the conversation with the police official while he was demanding and taking the bribe money.

The spokesperson said a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the sub-inspector at VB police station, Bathinda range.