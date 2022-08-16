Ludhiana | VB files case for allotting transportation tenders on fake vehicle registration numbers, 1 held
Ludhiana The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday registered a case against the owner/partners of Gurdas Ram and Company as well as officials of the state food and civil supplies department and employees of procurement agencies concerned for committing irregularities in accepting labour, cartage and transportation tenders for grain markets in Ludhiana district.
Accused proprietor Telu Ram of Udhanwal village, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, has been arrested by the Vigilance Bureau range, Ludhiana.
A spokesperson of the State Vigilance Bureau said a case under Sections 420, 409, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC and 7, 8, 12 and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Telu Ram, Jagroop Singh and Sandeep Bhatia, proprietors of above mentioned private firm besides government officials.
The spokesperson said that during the investigation by the bureau, it has been found that at the time of submitting tenders for 2020-21 with regard to labour, cartage and transportation works in Ludhiana district, the lists of vehicles submitted by the above-mentioned contractors were containing registration numbers of scooters, motorcycles, cars and other vehicles, which were not verified by officials concerned of district tender committee due to criminal connivance with each other. He added that as per the policy of the department, it was mandatory for the committee to reject the technical bid for the above-mentioned reason but the same was not done.
The spokesperson said the in-gate passes pertaining to loading and unloading of foodgrains and the registration numbers of vehicles used for the carriage have been found to be of scooters, motorcycles, and cars as such vehicles cannot transport goods.
He added that details of the registration numbers of the said vehicles as well as the quantity of the commodity mentioned in the gate passes prima facie appears to be a case of fake reporting and embezzlement of the foodgrains mentioned in these gate passes.
He said that on the basis of these gate passes, the department officials have made payments to Telu Ram, contractor, Jagroop Singh, partner of Gurdas Ram and Company, and Sandeep Bhatia, contractor, without verifying the same.
The bureau has registered a case against the above-mentioned persons as well as department officials accused of submitting and accepting fake documents, conniving for committing misappropriation and fake transportation of goods. Further investigation is in progress.
-
Day after launch patients throng mohalla clinics but return dejected
The state government's healthcare project received a rousing response on the first day as residents turned up in large numbers for their medical check-up at Aam Aadmi Clinics. The clinics, operational from 8 am to 2 pm, are offering primary healthcare facilities to patients. Besides, 41 packages with around 100 clinical tests are being offered to people free-of-cost in these clinics. Resident resent delay Residents resented the delay in the treatment being offered to patients.
-
Delhi feels wind in its hair: Moist easterlies on cloudy day cool city
A strong atmospheric depression over northwest Madhya Pradesh and central Rajasthan made its influence felt in the Capital, sending moist easterly winds that led to overcast skies in the morning, gusty winds that reached speeds of 55km per hour in places, and short but intense spells of rain. The depression gradually weakened on Tuesday evening, and that could mean less rainfall on Wednesday,the India Meteorological Department said, adding that the skies could remain overcast.
-
“Rice puller” metal fraud: Suspended Pune cop held for duping over 200 people
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a suspended police sub inspector for duping around 200 people from Pune, Belgaum, Dharwad, Bengaluru, Aurangabad and Nashik regions on pretext of selling a rare “rice puller” metal or “copper iridium”. The prime suspect, identified as Robert Ubaldo Rosario (55), along with others, made fake promises of Rs 500 crore as investment returns for procuring the “RP” metal.
-
Ludhiana | Dholewal Military Station gets state-of-the-art sectional hospital
Vajra Corps general officer commanding lieutenant general Devendra Sharma on Tuesday inaugurated a 10-bedded section hospital to provide timely and quality medical services to the troops and their families at the Dholewal Military Station. Sharma commended the efforts of brigadier Neeraj Sharma, station commander, brigadier Amit Sharma and major Rahul Mahajan, officer-in-charge of the section hospital for the early completion of the project.
-
Ludhiana | BJP leader stages protest over erratic water supply in ward number 31
Lambasting the municipal corporation for its alleged failure in resolving the problem of erratic water supply in ward number 31 for around two months, Bhartiya Janata Party leader Sandeep Shukla staged a symbolic protest by holding empty water buckets outside the MC's Zone-C office on Gill road on Tuesday. Shukla said a number of complaints have been submitted with the MC officials in the past, but to no avail.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics