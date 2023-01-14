Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
VDG opens fire after noticing 'suspicious' movement in Rajouri village

VDG opens fire after noticing ‘suspicious’ movement in Rajouri village

Published on Jan 14, 2023 01:06 AM IST

Village defence guards (VDGs) have been activated and given weapons in the Jammu region, especially in border district of Rajouri, after twin terror attacks in Dhangri village that left seven people dead.

ByPress Trust of India, Jammu

A village defence guard (VDG) opened fire after allegedly noticing a suspicious movement in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district Thursday night, sources said.

A VDG, Yashpal, fired a few rounds in the air from his gun after two suspicious persons came to his house in Androla village at around 8.30 pm, the sources said.

They suspects escaped taking the advantage of darkness, they added.

