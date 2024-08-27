VDGs open fire on observing suspicious movement in Rajouri

A group of village defence guards (VDGs) opened fire on observing suspicious movement at a village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday. A group of village defence guards (VDGs) opened fire on observing suspicious movement at a village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night. (Representational photo)

“The VDGs fired in the air after observing suspicious movement at Mehra village, 8km from Rajouri, at 10pm on Monday,” said a police officer.

The guards noticed two unidentified persons near the house of a political activist, the officer said.

Security forces cordoned off the village and carried out searches following the incident but there was no trace of the suspected persons.

The search operation was extended to adjoining villages this morning and was continuing when last reports were received.